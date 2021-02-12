Myanmar military warns protesters to return to work amid nationwide demonstrations

Myanmar's military chief Min Aung Hlaing urged demonstrators to end their protest citing coronavirus fears on Thursday as people from all walks of life continued their protest across the country demanding the restoration of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's government.

"Due to unscrupulous persons' incitement, some civil service personnel have failed to perform their duties," General Hlaing said, adding, "effective actions will be taken." Myanmar's general asked civil servants to come back to work amid large scale demonstrations.

Despite Hlaing's statement thousands continued their protest in Yangon and elsewhere across the country. Several protesters chanted anti-military slogans aboard traditional fishing boats on Inle Lake in Shan state, southeastern Myanmar.

The military coup which took place last Monday led to the arrest of popular pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi including many of her NLD party leaders. On Thursday, there were more reports of arrests with deputy speaker of the parliament's lower house and a key aide to Suu Kyi being arrested.

The military had imposed a one year state of emergency after the coup and had alleged that there was voter fraud in the last November elections, a claim which has been stridently opposed by protesters who have been demanding a return to democracy and freeing of Suu Kyi.

The face-off between the police and protesters took a deadly turn this week after live rounds were fired at a rally in Naypyidaw critically wounding a woman who is currently battling for life.

Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, 20, was shot in the head is in intensive care after suffering gunshot wounds with the identity of gunman still unknown even as Facebook and Twitter users have launched an online hunt.