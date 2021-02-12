British government reiterates farmers' protests India's 'internal matter'

The United Kingdom government in the House of Commons said that farmers protest is India's internal matter.

Addressing lawmakers, House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said that India is a "very proud democracy with which the UK has the strongest possible relations".

"I happen to think that over the next century our relationship with India may well be our most important relationship with any country in the world. And as India is our friend it is only right that we make representations when we think things are not happening that are not in the interests of the reputation of the country of which we are a friend," Rees-Mogg added.

He added that respecting agricultural reform is a domestic policy for India.

"The UK govt will continue to follow the farmers protest closely, respecting agricultural reform is a domestic policy issue for India," the leader added.

Earlier, Indian origin British MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi demanded a discussion in the House of Commons over the farmers' protest in India.

This is the second time when the UK has called the matter India's internal matter and refrain from interfering in it.

"Agricultural reform is a domestic policy issue for the Indian authorities to address," Nigel Adams, Minister of State (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office), had said, adding that "handling of protests" is also an "internal matter" for Indian authorities.