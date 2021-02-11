China bans BBC World News for its reporting on Uighur genocide, Covid-19

The National Radio and Television Administration of China has banned British television channel BBC World News from airing in Chinese mainland.

China’s National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) announced the ban on Thursday, stating that the BBC’s reports “violated the requirements that news should be truthful and fair, harmed China’s national interests, and undermined China’s national unity.”



Also read | China's state broadcaster CGTN kicked out of UK after Ofcom ruling



The channel therefore does not meet requirements for foreign channels broadcasting in China and its application to air for another year will not be accepted, it added.

The BBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On February 4, British media regulator Ofcom revoked China Global Television Network’s (CGTN) licence to broadcast in the United Kingdom after an investigation found the licence was wrongfully held by Star China Media Ltd.

The tit-for-tat move comes after the UK media regulator, Ofcom, revoked the broadcast license of the Chinese CGTN network.

China is facing international criticism over reports it has imprisoned around 1 million Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in vast labour camps in the autonomous region of Xinjiang in the west of the country that it claims are "re-education" facilities. China denies accusations of imprisonment and claims it is fighting domestic terrorism and separatism.

(With inputs from agencies)