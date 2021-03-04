Morning news brief: Myanmar police violence, SpaceX rocket, and more

The Myanmar junta's brutal tactics against the peaceful protesters continued on Wednesday as the United Nations said that at least 38 people died on Wednesday, taking the total death toll to 50. Meanwhile, a SpaceX rocket on Wednesday exploded after a seemingly successful flight and landing.

'Only today, 38 people died': US condemns 'brutal violence' by Myanmar military

International criticism against Myanmar military junta got fiercer on a day that was the bloodiest so far amid pro-democracy protests in the country. United Nations said that at least 38 deaths occurred on Wednesday ( March 3). This has brought the death toll to 50.

SpaceX rocket explodes on ground

SpaceX rocket on Wednesday exploded after a seemingly successful flight and landing.

Swedish police probe stabbing incident as 'terror motive' after 8 injured

Swedish police on Thursday opened "suspected terrorist" investigation after a man stabbed eight people with a knife in the city of Vetlanda.

'Alarming' situation in Brazil as record Covid-19 death toll seen for second straight day

With 1,910 new deaths due to novel coronavirus, Brazil on Wednesday for the second consecutive day registered a record death toll.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan to seek vote of confidence after Senate election defeat

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to seek a vote of confidence in Parliament after the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaaf(PTI) lost a key Senate seat in Islamabad.

'Neanderthal thinking': Joe Biden slams Texas, Mississippi for dropping mask-wearing requirements

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday criticised Republican-ruled states Texas and Mississippi for dropping measures to wear masks, calling it "Neanderthal thinking".