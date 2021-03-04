SpaceX rocket explodes on ground

SpaceX rocket on Wednesday exploded after a seemingly successful flight and landing.

The rocket exploded a few minutes before it was making a soft landing as it was thrown into the air and crashed back to the ground.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has been developing the Starship rocket for the Mars mission. The two earlier missions in December and early February had also crashed on landing.

The rocket named SN10 had taken off a little from Boca Chica, south Texas near the border with Mexico and next to the Gulf of Mexico. The company hasn't stated the reason for the explosion so far.