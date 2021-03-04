'Alarming' situation in Brazil as record Covid-19 death toll seen for second straight day

With 1,910 new deaths due to novel coronavirus, Brazil on Wednesday for the second consecutive day registered a record death toll.

Brazil has witnessed 259,271 deaths, according to the health ministry, the second-highest worldwide, after the United States.

"For the first time since the pandemic began, we are seeing a deterioration across the entire country," public health institute Fiocruz said before the latest figures were announced.

"The situation is alarming."

On Tuesday, Brazil set a new record of 1,641 deaths in the last 24 hours.

This week the average of 1,331 deaths per day has been the deadliest of the country since the pandemic began in 2019.

President Jair Bolsonaro has been criticised for downplaying the pandemic, not taking strong measures and expressing scepticism on the Covid-19 vaccines.

Holidays and carnival seasons also led to large gatherings and parties which are responsible for the latest surge in the country.

Brazil is also struggling to contain the new variant found in the Amazon city of Manaus which has caused a recent spike in the number of infections.

The intensive care units in 19 Brazilian states are 80 per cent full, Fiocruz said, bringing the health system on the brink of a collapse.

To control the massive spread, several Brazilian states and cities are reimposing curfews and restrictions, despite Bolsonaro threatening to cut off funding.



