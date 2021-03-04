'Neanderthal thinking': Joe Biden slams Texas, Mississippi for dropping mask-wearing requirements

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday criticised Republican-ruled states Texas and Mississippi for dropping measures to wear masks, calling it "Neanderthal thinking".

"The last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking, that in the meantime everything's fine -- take off your mask, forget it. It still matters," the US president said.

Biden's remarks came after Texas Governor Greg Abbott lifted mask mandate in the state on Tuesday, saying it's time to open "100 per cent".

He said the opening of businesses up to 75 per cent have hurt small players and the state now has the "tools" to protect the Texans from the deadly virus.

Mississippi, which announced lifting compulsory mask-wearing on Wednesday hit back at Biden's comments, with Governor Tate Reeves saying "Mississippians don't need handlers".

"As numbers drop, they can assess their choices and listen to experts. I guess I just think we should trust Americans, not insult them," the Republican governor wrote in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (USCDC) have also warned of dropping guard to prevent the spread of Covid-19, saying it could lead to a potential fourth wave of the virus in the country.

"Now is not the time to release all restrictions," Rochelle Walensky, USCDC said.

"Continue wearing your well-fitted mask and taking the other public health prevention actions that we know work."