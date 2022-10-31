Morning news brief: Musk to charge $20 per month for Twitter verification, Lula wins Brazil elections, & more 

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, popularly known as Lula, became the new president of Brazil after defeating the incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a close-fought election on Monday. Meanwhile, the death toll in the cable bridge collapse in Morbi district of western Gujarat state has increased to 137 while around 177 people have been rescued so far till Monday morning. In other news, Elon Musk is reportedly planning to charge $20 per month for the Twitter Blue Badge subscription, which also includes verification of users. Finally, a female journalist was crushed to death by a vehicle carrying former prime minister Imran Khan in an accident in eastern Pakistan on Sunday.

Brazil: Lula defeats Bolsonaro by a narrow vote to win presidential election

According to the Supreme Electoral Court, Lula received 50.9 per cent of the vote versus Bolsonaro's 49.1 per cent, making him the victor. The installation of 77-year-old Lula is set for January 1.

India: Gujarat's bridge collapse death toll rises to 137, 177 rescued so far

The collapse happened on Sunday evening when a huge crowd had gathered on the bridge in the Machchhu river, which is around 300 km from the state capital Ahmedabad. It is considered a local picnic spot.

Elon Musk to charge $20 per month for Twitter verification: Report

That the company has been working to revamp the optional $4.99 a month subscription plan that unlocks the additional features into a more expensive $19.99 plan, The Verge reported citing familiar with the matter and internal correspondence.

Pakistani journalist crushed by ex-PM Khan's truck during coverage

The incident prompted Khan to halt the "long march" that he is leading towards Islamabad to pressure the federal government into calling snap elections.

Watch | Six-year long term of Lebanon's President Michel Aoun ends