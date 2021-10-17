Morning news brief: Maryam looks to oust PM, China surprised US after missile test and more

We bring you the biggest stories of the day so far. From PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz looking for nation's support to oust PM Imran Khan to China surprising US officials with new hypersonic missile test in August, we have it all.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz looks for nation's support to oust PM Imran Khan

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz looked to get support of the citizens of Pakistan to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan. The leader addressed a Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) rally in Faisalabad. She slammed the prime minister over the power crisis and petrol price rise.

With new hypersonic missile test in August, China surprised US officials

US intelligence officials were caught by surprise after China tested new space capability with a hypersonic missile in August. Beijing launched a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that circled the Earth at low orbit before descending towards its target, a report said.

Iranian court upholds jail term for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, says lawyer

An appeals court in Iran on Saturday upheld one-year prison term for British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe as per her lawyer who was quoted by an Iranian news website.

No more spells? Wizard of New Zealand asked to leave post

New Zealand’s famous wizard is about to quit from his position and responsibilities of ‘wizard-ery’ as the officials have asked him to leave.

Watch: Two non-local civilians killed in Jammu and Kashmir today