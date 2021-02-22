Morning news brief: Iran-IAEA find solution, UK's COVID lockdown, and more

After days of talks, the IAEA has struck a deal with Iran. Meanwhile, the UK is hoping to ease lockdown restrictions imposed due to coronavirus as the country aims to vaccinate all adults by the end of July.

Iran strikes 'temporary solution' with IAEA over nuclear inspection

Under the protocol with Iran, the IAEA will collect and analyze hundreds of thousands of images captured daily by its sophisticated surveillance cameras.

UK set to ease lockdown amid accelerating vaccine rollout

After spending much of the winter in a tight lockdown, British PM Boris Johnson is all set to announce a roadmap to ease lockdown measures in Parliament.

US aviation body orders special inspections of some Boeing 777s

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said this order of special investigation might lead to the removal of some of the Boeing 777s from service.

Libya's interior minister survives assassination attempt

As of now, only a security guard has been reported as injured. The militants have been arrested and are being questioned, as per sources.

Inside Joe Biden's major policy decisions in a month