US aviation body orders special inspections of some Boeing 777s after United Airlines' incident

A day after a United Airlines plane suffered an engine fire in the United States, the US Federal Aviation Administration has ordered extra inspections of some Boeing 777 passenger jets.

The order of investigation has come after a United Airlines Boeing flight suffered an engine fault shortly after its take-off and ended up scattering its debris across the neighbourhoods of Colorado.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said this order of special investigation might lead to the removal of some of the Boeing 777s from service.

"I have directed them to issue an Emergency Airworthiness Directive that would require immediate or stepped-up inspections of Boeing 777 airoplanes equipped with certain Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines," he said.

The flight had nearly 230 passengers and 10 crew members on board when the right engine of the plane set ablaze. This led to the cover of the wing, too, coming out mid-air.

Headed to Honolulu, the flight had to make an emergency landing at the Denver airport.

While there were no injuries, on the plane or the ground, the FAA believes a safety data review and additional checks of the jet engine's fan blades as needed.

"Based on the initial information, we concluded that the inspection interval should be stepped up for the hollow fan blades that are unique to this model of engine, used solely on Boeing 777 airplanes"