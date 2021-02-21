United Airlines' engine catches fire mid-air; debris falls on houses in Colorado

The neighbourhoods of Broomfield had an untimely rain, but of plane debris as a United Airlines plane took flight with a faulty engine.

United Flight 328 had to return to Denver International Airport on Saturday afternoon after its engine caught fire midway.

The plane, bound for Honolulu, suffered an engine failure shortly after take-off which led to debris falling off on neighbourhoods of Broomfield, Colorado.

"The FAA is aware of reports of debris in the vicinity of the airplane's flight path," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

"The FAA is aware of reports of debris in the vicinity of the airplane's flight path," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

This photo was taken near 13th and Elmwood.

Shortly after take-off, the plane's right-side engine experienced a fault which resulted in a fire in the engine. This led to debris falling off in front porches, open fields and house roofs of people in the city.

"Getting reports that a plane flying over @broomfield had engine trouble and dropped debris in several neighborhoods around 1:08 pm. No injuries reported at this time. Plane did not land in Broomfield," a tweet by the Broomfield Police Department read.

Additional debris scattered across turf field at Commons Park.

Locals rushed to Twitter to send out pictures of debris scattered in different areas and even their own houses in areas such as Commons Park and Elmwood.

The police department cautioned locals to stay away from debris and not touch it.

The police department cautioned locals to stay away from debris and not touch it, and to report any findings to dispatch.

A weather alert was also issued later in the city urging people to exercise caution on roads. Many believe the bad weather conditions may also have added to the unstable condition of the faulty engine of the United Airlines flight.

The plane landed within 20 minutes of Broomfield Police Department's tweet. As of now, no casualties have been reported. An investigation is being launched into the matter of the faulty engine.