Morning News Brief: International Yoga Day, Trump on firing Geoffrey Berman and more

Top US prosecutor Geoffrey Berman fired; Trump denies any involvement

Geoffrey was a powerful prosecutor atop the Manhattan US Attorney's office and Trump clarified his stand after his attorney general sent Berman a letter saying the president had ordered to do so.

UK: Three dead after mass stabbing in Reading, police investigate possible terrorism link

An assailant went on a stabbing rampage in a park filled with people relaxing in the southern English city of Reading on Saturday, leaving three people dead and two critically injured, according to police.

Yoga goes beyond race, colour, gender and faith: PM Modi on International Yoga Day

On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet and goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and descent.

'They have come to blows and we'll see what happens': Trump on India, China standoff

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that America is in touch with both India and China to help both the countries out of the situation where both the countries have come to blows.

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza tests positive for coronavirus

Bangladesh cricket team's former skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The cricketer revealed this on social media on Saturday.

WATCH| India rejects China's claim of sovereignty over Galwan Valley