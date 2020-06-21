Yoga goes beyond race, colour, gender and faith: PM Modi on International Yoga Day

On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet and goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and descent.

"Many congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the 6th International Yoga Day. This day is a day of solidarity and universal brotherhood," Prime Minister Modi said.

"Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet. It has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. It does not discriminate and goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and descent," he added.

The world is realising the importance of Yoga, even more, today due to the coronavirus pandemic, Modi said.

''If our immunity is strong then it helps in fighting against the disease. There are Yoga practices that boost our immunity improve metabolism,'' he noted.

COVID0-19 attacks our respiratory system, he said and added, 'Pranayam', a breathing exercise is something that helps us the most in making our respiratory system strong.

The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014. (ANI)

