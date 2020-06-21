'They have come to blows and we'll see what happens': Trump on India, China standoff

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that America is in touch with both India and China to help both the countries out of the situation where both the countries have come to blows.

Tensions have simmered between New Delhi and Beijing since 20 Indian Army soldiers were killed in action following violent clashes with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15.

"It`s a very tough situation. We are talking to India, we`re talking to China. They have got a big problem there. They have come to blows and we`ll see what happens. We are trying to help them out," Trump told reporters outside White House.

Last month Trump said on social media, "We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you!"

Trump also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "not in a good mood" regarding the "big conflict" with China. However, both India and China turned down the offer and said that they will bilaterally resolve the issue. However, responding to questions on Trump`s offer, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had then said, "We are engaged with the Chinese side to peacefully resolve this issue."

Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi had a telephonic conversation. India said that China had attempted to erect a structure on the Indian side. New Delhi also said that Chinese forces took "premeditated and planned" move which resulted in violence and casualties.

In the past, Trump had offered to mediate between India and Pakistan over Kashmir, but this is the first time he has made such an offer to India and China.