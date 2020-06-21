Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza tests positive for coronavirus

Bangladesh cricket team's former skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The cricketer revealed this on social media on Saturday.

Also read: What Tania Sachdev discovered about Vladimir Kramnik on The Mind Behind

"Today my result is positive. Everyone, please pray for me so that I can get well soon," the 36-year-old wrote on Facebook. "I am currently taking treatment from home and complying with the necessary restrictions."

Mortaza has played 200 one-day internationals for Bangladesh and stepped down as the captain earlier this year.

According to a sports news website, left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam and opener Nafees Iqbal have also tested positive for the new coronavirus disease.

Bangladesh has over 108,000 cases of the coronavirus and more than 1,400 deaths.

Earlier, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi confirmed that he has been tested positive for COVID-19. Afridi, while taking to social media platform Twitter, said that he has been feeling unwell since Thursday with his body aching badly while adding that he was tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus.

“I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately, I’m COVID positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome,” Afridi tweeted.