UK: Three dead after mass stabbing in Reading, police investigate possible terrorism link

An assailant went on a stabbing rampage in a park filled with people relaxing in the southern English city of Reading on Saturday, leaving three people dead and two critically injured, according to police.

According to Thames Valley, officers and emergency services rushed to a park in Forbury Gardens after getting reports of “multiple stabbings”. The assailant is understood to be a Libyan and was arrested after stabbing people in Forbury Gardens, Reading at 7 pm Saturday.

The police have said that several casualties were taken to Royal Berkshire hospital and according to the hospital spokeswoman, two people were in critical condition.

The police called in counter-terrorism investigators to check if terrorism may have been the motive behind stabbing.

Till now, every inquiry conducted by the counter-terrorist investigators is leading to that direction (terrorism). The MI5 will be assisting the counter-terrorism police and the security service.

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and home secretary, Priti Patel are constantly informed of developments.

Earlier, the assailant was suspected to be a part of Black Lives Matter campaign. But according to the organisers, the peaceful protest ended nearly two hours before the incident at 7 pm. Crowds who attended had dispersed without any trouble.

Thames Valley Police said: “There is no indication that this incident is linked to the Black Lives Matter protest that took place in Reading today.”

Johnson tweeted: “My thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading and my thanks to the emergency services on the scene.”

Patel said that she was “deeply concerned” by the developments.

The leader of Reading council, Jason Brock, tweeted: “Concerning reports from Reading town centre – please stay clear of the area as Police are dealing with a serious incident.”

“Officers are on the scene and investigating the incident.”

The National Police Chief’s Council tweeted: “Please avoid speculation or sharing of video or images of the serious incident in Reading. An investigation will be ongoing.”