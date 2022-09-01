Morning news brief: Human rights violation in China, Trump’s FBI records ‘no cause for alarm’, & more

A recent report released by the UN, the human rights chief claimed that anti-terrorism and anti-extremism policies led by the government had led to serious human rights violations in China’s Xinjiang province. In other news, the legal team for US former President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that there was no "cause for alarm" during the FBI raid but still continues to seek a special master to review the documents. In other news, a US official stating US information claimed that the Russian military is seeking to enlist contract service members and can even draw convicted criminals due to a manpower shortage in Ukraine. Finally, the US Open 2022 saw Serena Williams move to the third round with a tenacious victory over Estonian Anett Kontaveit on Thursday.

Serious human rights violations committed in China's Xinjiang: UN human rights chief

More than a million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities are allegedly being detained by Beijing in western Xinjiang.

Donald Trump's lawyers say discovery of classified records in FBI raid ‘no cause for alarm’

"Simply put, the notion that Presidential records would contain sensitive information should have never been cause for alarm," Trump’s lawyers told the judge according to Reuters.

Russian military may begin recruiting 'convicted criminals': US intelligence

As the conflict in Ukraine approaches its seventh month, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday increasing the strength of Russia's armed forces from 1.9 million to 2.04 million.

Serena Williams marches on in US Open, beats No.2 seed Anett Kontaveit

The 40-year-old, who is expected to officially announce her retirement at the end of the tournament, showed brilliant fight to clinch the encounter 7-6, 2-6, 6-2.

