Serena Williams marches on in US Open, beats No.2 seed Anett Kontaveit

Serena Williams marched on to the third round of the US Open 2022 after a hard-fought win over Estonian Anett Kontaveit on Thursday. The 40-year-old, who is expected to officially announce her retirement at the end of the tournament, showed brilliant fight to clinch the encounter 7-6, 2-6, 6-2.

There was little to separate the two players in the first set but it was Serena who produced a determined show to win the tiebreak 7-4. However, Kontaveit fought back in the second set to break the veteran twice and win the set 6-2 to take the match to the deciding third set.

Serena started the third set with a few unforced errors but an early break meant that she was completely in control and was able to extend her winning run in this year’s competition.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner can equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 in this year’s US Open but there is still a long road ahead for Serena who last won a major title back at the Australian Open in 2017.

Sakkari upset

Third seed Maria Sakkari was eliminated from the tournament as she slumped to a stunning loss against China's Wang Xiyu. Wang, who is currently ranked 75th in the world, came back after losing the first set to clinch the game 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 in a see-saw encounter that lasted two hours and 43 minutes.

This will be the first time that Wang will compete in the third round of any Grand Slam tournament and she will face either Alison Riske-Amritraj of the United States or Camila Osorio of Colombia.

