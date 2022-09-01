Russian military may begin recruiting 'convicted criminals': US intelligence

A United States official said on Wednesday, citing US intelligence, that the Russian military is struggling with a manpower shortfall as it fights Ukraine and is looking to hire contract service members and may even attract convicted criminals.

As the conflict in Ukraine approaches its seventh month, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday increasing the strength of Russia's armed forces from 1.9 million to 2.04 million.

Since the conflict's early weeks, Moscow has not disclosed any casualties, but thousands, according to Western officials and the Kyiv government.

"The Russian military is suffering from severe manpower shortages in Ukraine," the US official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the downgraded intelligence.

Also Read: Biden assures Lapid, US will never allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons

As reported by Reuters, the official said it is believed that the Russian defence ministry is seeking to recruit contract service members to make up for these personnel shortages, "including by compelling wounded soldiers to re-enter combat, acquiring personnel from private security companies, and paying bonuses to conscripts."

"Separately, we have credible reporting that Russia’s Defense Ministry is also likely to begin recruiting convicted criminals in Ukraine in exchange for pardons and financial compensation," the official said.

(with inputs from agencies)