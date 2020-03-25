Morning News Brief: Hubei lifts restrictions, India enters lockdown and more

Medical staff in a protective suit treats a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy Photograph:( Reuters )
China lifts travel restrictions in Hubei province after months of coronavirus lockdown
China lifted tough restrictions on the province at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday after a months-long lockdown as the country reported no new domestic cases.READ MORE
Has the original epicentre of coronavirus - Wuhan really recovered?
61 days after the lockdown was imposed, authorities in Wuhan are making claims that the coronavirus pandemic in the city is buried. READ MORE
WION Edit: Is this the end of globalisation?
The coronavirus has been relentless. Its a jolt to one of the world's most cherished ideas - globalisation.READ MORE