Morning News Brief: Hubei lifts restrictions, India enters lockdown and more

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Mar 25, 2020, 07.58 AM(IST)

Medical staff in a protective suit treats a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy Photograph:( Reuters )

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief

China lifts travel restrictions in Hubei province after months of coronavirus lockdown

Hubei province
China lifted tough restrictions on the province at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday after a months-long lockdown as the country reported no new domestic cases.READ MORE

Has the original epicentre of coronavirus - Wuhan really recovered?

Wuhan
61 days after the lockdown was imposed, authorities in Wuhan are making claims that the coronavirus pandemic in the city is buried.  READ MORE

WION Edit: Is this the end of globalisation?

corona
The coronavirus has been relentless. Its a jolt to one of the  world's most cherished ideas - globalisation.READ MORE
 

 