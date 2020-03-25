Morning News Brief: Hubei lifts restrictions, India enters lockdown and more

China lifts travel restrictions in Hubei province after months of coronavirus lockdown



China lifted tough restrictions on the province at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday after a months-long lockdown as the country reported no new domestic cases.READ MORE



Has the original epicentre of coronavirus - Wuhan really recovered?



61 days after the lockdown was imposed, authorities in Wuhan are making claims that the coronavirus pandemic in the city is buried. READ MORE



WION Edit: Is this the end of globalisation?



The coronavirus has been relentless. Its a jolt to one of the world's most cherished ideas - globalisation.READ MORE

