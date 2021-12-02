Morning news brief: First US case of Omicron, Peng Shuai sexual assault row and more

The coronavirus Omicron variant has been found in California, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Ever since the variant has emerged, it has been rapidly spreading across the world. All WTA events in China, including Hong Kong, have been suspended indefinitely, according to Women's Tennis Association (WTA) chairman and CEO Steve Simon.The 15-year-old student who opened fire at Oxford High School, in Michigan, on Tuesday will face charges of terrorism, first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm.



COVID-19: California reports the first US case of the Omicron variant





The individual, who is under the age of 50, began experiencing symptoms a few days after arriving in the United States and was tested on November 28, according to California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Peng Shuai sexual assault row: WTA announces immediate suspension of all tournaments in China





In early November, Chinese professional tennis player Peng Shuai posted a message on social media alleging that China's former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.

Michigan school shooting: 15-year-old student, Ethan Crumbley, charged as an adult





The suspect, Ethan Crumbley had recorded a video on his phone stating that he was planning to launch an attack at the school.

