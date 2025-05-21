US intelligence, as per reports, suggests that Israel may be preparing to strike Iran's nuclear facilities amid ongoing diplomatic efforts by the Trump administration to revive a nuclear agreement with Tehran. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has linked the southern border crisis to a conspiracy theory, blaming a mysterious "Autopen" for policies he claims President Biden wouldn’t endorse.

Meanwhile, in a tit-for-tat move, Elon Musk has publicly criticised Bill Gates for past ties to Jeffrey Epstein, stating he "wouldn't want that guy to babysit my kid."

Finally, a Brazilian psychic dubbed the “Living Nostradamus” has issued a chilling warning about an impending nuclear catastrophe triggered by an “invisible war,” claiming the world is seconds from disaster.

US intel suggests Israel planning to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities: Report

The United States has gathered fresh intelligence suggesting that Israel is preparing for possible strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran, according to reports, citing several US officials familiar with the matter. This comes as the Trump administration has been in talks to achieve a diplomatic deal with Tehran over its nuclear programme.

From autopen to accusation: Trump spins border crisis into conspiracy allegations, says Biden would never allow this

US President Donald Trump has spun the border crisis into a broader conspiracy theory. He claimed that Biden will never allow “drug dealers, gang members, and the mentally insane” into the USA. He instead blamed the shadowy hand, “Autopen”, which was operating behind the scenes.

'Wouldn't want that guy to babysit my kid': Elon Musk slams Bill Gates for ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

Elon Musk has called out Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for his association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This comes as Gates criticised Musk's cost-cutting initiatives at DOGE, including those aimed at USAID (United States Agency for International Development), and accused the former DOGE chief of "killing children".

'Invisible' war will cause a nuclear reactor to explode, ominous warning issued. 'World is just seconds away...'



The "Living Nostradamus" from Brazil, a 38-year-old psychic, has warned that the world is on the verge of "nuclear crisis" which will be triggered by an "invisible war". He added that time is no longer on the side of humanity, as world leaders are trying to hide the gravity of their actions while portraying to the public that things are stable.



