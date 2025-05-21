'Wouldn't want that guy to babysit my kid': Elon Musk slams Bill Gates for ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

Elon Musk has called out Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for his association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This comes as Gates criticised Musk's cost-cutting initiatives at DOGE, including those aimed at USAID (United States Agency for International Development), and accused the former DOGE chief of "killing children".

During a press interaction at the Qatar Economic Forum, taking a dig at Gates, the Tesla boss called him a "huge liar".

A snippet of the interview was shared by conservative influencer Benny Johnson. In it, when asked about Bill Gates's comments about USAID, Musk said, "Ya, he's a huge liar".

Slamming Gates for his ties to Epstein, the X boss commented, "Wouldn't want that guy to babysit my kid".

"Who does Gates think he is to make comments about the welfare of children? He was very close with Epstein… Wouldn't want that guy to babysit my kid," Musk remarked.

What did Gates say about Musk?

A few days back, Gates told the media that Musk-DOGE's USAID cuts have put millions of kids around the world at risk.

Talking to the Financial Times, the philanthropist said, "The picture of the world's richest man killing the world's poorest children is not a pretty one."

He said that Musk's DOGE slashed funds to a hospital in Gaza Province in Mozambique after mistaking it for the Gaza Strip in the Middle East. Gates credited the hospital with preventing mother-to-child HIV transmission.

"I'd love for him to go in and meet the children that have now been infected with HIV because he cut that money," Gates added.

