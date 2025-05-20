'Have done enough': Musk to spend 'A LOT LESS' on Trump's political campaigns. What does it mean?

Elon Musk in a new and shocking revelation, said that he is planning to spend "a lot less" on political campaigns and will pull himself away from spending his wealth on politics.

Musk, Trump's closest ally, has has been in news since the US president returned to Oval Office in January. He was seen attending dinner with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence and also while holding talks with world leaders.

However, on Tuesday, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Musk said that he will be going to do a lot less in future, in terms of political spending.

“I think, in terms of political spending, I’m going to do a lot less in the future,” Musk said when asked at the Qatar Economic Forum if he will continue spending at that level in upcoming elections.

When asked why, he replied, “I think I’ve done enough.”

However, he also said, “Well, if I see a reason to do political spending in the future, I will do it." “I do not currently see a reason,” he added.

Notably, Elon Musk has suddenly faded from the spotlight now. According to a Politico report, Musk hasn’t featured in a single Truth Social post by Trump since 31 March. Before that, the president couldn’t stop praising him, mentioning Musk four times a week and even 11 times in one week back in February.

Not to forget, Elon Musk spent around $270 million for Trump's 2024 US presidential campaign. Also, Musk's super political action committee America PAC was also a top outside spender in this year's election for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The advisor for the Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE) also faced criticism regarding cuts made to several government departments which also led to several Tesla vehicles and showrooms being vandalised across the US.

Rallies were carried out near Tesla dealerships in Texas, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, Minnesota, and many more states.

'Burn a Tesla, Save Democracy', ‘De-Musk America’ and 'Don't Buy Nazi Cars', people were seen raising such slogans.

