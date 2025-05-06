SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has elaborated on his vision for Mars and has called it a "life insurance" for humanity in the latest interview on Tuesday.

In an interview with Fox News, Musk said, "Mars is life insurance for life collectively. So, eventually, all life on Earth will be destroyed by the sun. The sun is gradually expanding, and so we do at some point need to be a multi-planet civilization because Earth will be incinerated."

Musk explained that his vision for Mars is more than just landing on the planet and planting flags and laying footprints. He added that his vision encapsulates it’s about creating a self-sustaining city.

"The fundamental fork in the road of destiny [is] that Mars is sufficiently self-sustaining and can grow by itself if the resupply ships from Earth stop coming for any reason, whether that is because civilization died with a bang or a whimper...If the resupply ships are necessary for Mars to survive, then we have not created life insurance."

"We've not created life insurance for life collectively. So that's the key point in the future where [the] destiny of life, as we know it, will forever be affected, is when Mars becomes self-sustaining."

Musk doesn't regret supporting Trump

Earlier, Musk in an interview with Lara Trump was asked if he regrets supporting Trump, and doing what he has done for President Trump, to which he quipped, "Yes...No..cut that part...I was trying to be funny... You caught me!"

"I think it is essential for Trump to win so that America remained a great ...that we would reach greater heights...Some very basic things needed to happen - secure borders, and safe cities where we can walk around without fear of being attacked, we need to strive to do great things to exceed what we've done in the past."

