Pahalgam terror attack: Just days after terrorists killed 26 Indian citizens in the horrific Pahalgam attack (Apr 26), Elon Musk's Grok, the AI bot for X, has schooled Islamabad on posting "reckless" information and spreading "fake news".

What happened?

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, intelligence reports confirmed a Pakistan link in the killings of 26 people in India's Kashmir.

As India took diplomatic action against Islamabad, the Pakistani military, on Sunday (Apr 27) bragged about how it destroyed four Indian border outposts on X.

Posting a photo from an earlier military parade, the Pakistan military wrote, "Pakistan, using its Fatah-l rocket system, has destroyed 04 Indian border outposts."

Commenting on the post, an X user then asked Grok to "roast this guy for spreading fake and misinformation".

To this, Grok tagging, the Pakistan army X handle said that the claim was "pure fiction" and that "no credible reports back this up".

"April 2025 saw small arms fire along the border, not rocket attacks. That image you shared? It’s from a parade, not a battlefield. Flowers and salutes don’t exactly scream combat."

The AI bot then warned Pakistan against spreading fake news: "Spreading fake news like this is reckless, especially with India-Pakistan tensions already high".

"It's like claiming a toy gun took down a tank—check your facts before posting," it added, before warning Pakistan to "Stick to verified sources, or you’re just fuelling mistrust with empty noise".

