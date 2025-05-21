The "Living Nostradamus" from Brazil, a 38-year-old psychic, has warned that the world is on the verge of "nuclear crisis" which will be triggered by an "invisible war". He added that time is no longer on the side of humanity, as world leaders are trying to hide the gravity of their actions while portraying to the public that things are stable.

Athos Salomé's prediction comes as several regions of the world remain involved in conflict. There is the Israel-Gaza war that has been going on for over a year, and the Russia-Ukraine crisis that has struggled to reach a ceasefire.

Salomé's prophecy has sent alarm bells ringing since he had also predicted the COVID-19 pandemic, Queen Elizabeth's death and the Microsoft global outage.

He has made a chilling prediction about the current state of conflict in the world, saying the behaviour of world leaders suggests they are preparing for a disaster. However, they have put up a facade for the public, creating an "illusion of stability." But things aren't great as one might think, since Salomé believes an "invisible" war will trigger a nuclear reactor.

Talking to FEMAIL, he said, “The invisible is on full display for those who know where to look. Time is no longer on our side - but knowledge may still be.”

Nuclear crisis in the world?

The "invisible" crisis, he says, is unfolding in Iran, specifically its war with Israel. Salomé has warned that the problems between the two countries could lead to the destruction of an Iranian nuclear reactor, triggering a global tragedy.

"The world is just seconds away from a silent nuclear crisis," he warned, adding that only three heads of state know about the scale of the crisis.

Will Russia-Ukraine war end this year?

Salomé further stated that the Russia-Ukraine war would end this year. However, there would be no winner, and it would be called off because of "economic exhaustion" and to avoid a "systemic financial collapse in the heart of Europe." He added that borders would be frozen, and Ukraine would be effectively neutralised as a "buffer state."