US President Donald Trump has spun the border crisis into a broader conspiracy theory. He claimed that Biden will never allow “drug dealers, gang members, and the mentally insane” into the USA. He instead blamed the shadowy hand, “Autopen”, which was operating behind the scenes.

He also intensified his rhetoric by accusing his opposition of "Treason". Trump accused them of taking advantage of former President Joe Biden's “Cognitive Impairment”. He then added that Joe Biden would have never allowed this. He did not want an open border.

In a post on Truth Social, he said, “It wasn’t his idea to Open the Border, and almost destroy our Country, and cost us Hundreds of Billions of Dollars to get criminals out of our Country, and go through the process we are going through now.”

Trump is now shifting the blame from Joe Biden to his aides. Trump had been on the tail of a conspiracy theory for some time now, that left-wing ultra radicals were using Biden like a puppet. "There’s nobody that can want an open border. Nobody," said Trump to the reporter when he came to the Capitol to help break the GOP impasse on the reconciliation bill.

Trump continued his rant," This is TREASON at the Highest Level! They did it to destroy our Country. The Joe Biden that everybody knew would never allow drug dealers, gang members, and the mentally insane to come into our Country totally unchecked and unvetted. All anyone has to do is look up his record. Something very severe should happen to these Treasonous Thugs that wanted to destroy our Country,"

Joe Biden indeed never signed any law or order to open up America's border; however, he repealed some of the harsh anti-immigrant policies that were enacted during the first term of President Trump.