Morning news brief: Elections underway in Cambodia, Government assures fleeing Meiteis in Mizoram, and more

In other news, the Indian government on Saturday reassured the Meitei community to not flee the northeastern state of Mizoram. The assurance from the government came after reports surfaced of Meiteis leaving the state due to the ongoing situation in Manipur.

People in Cambodia began casting their votes during the country's national elections on Sunday (July 23) with the dominance of long-time leader, Hun Sen, nearing the completion of his fourth decade in power.

The Meitei community in the Indian state of Mizoram has been reassured about their safety by the government on Saturday, who have asked them not to pay heed to any rumours.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he will be undergoing surgery for the implant of a pacemaker on Sunday (July 23), hours before lawmakers are scheduled to debate over the controversial judicial reform bill.