Netanyahu to get pacemaker implanted hours ahead of crucial voting on judicial reforms

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he will be undergoing surgery for the implant of a pacemaker on Sunday (July 23), hours before lawmakers are scheduled to debate over the controversial judicial reform bill which has been strongly protested by tens of thousands of protesters.



The judicial revamp which has been proposed by the hard-right government of Netanyahu has left the nation divided and ignited one of the biggest protest movements in the history of Israel, which started in January.

Netanyahu to get discharged in time for a crucial vote on judicial reforms

Netanyahu announced his surgery and said that he will be discharged in time by the hospital for a key vote on the judicial reforms.



“A week ago I was fitted with a monitoring device. That device beeped this evening and said I must receive a pacemaker and that I must do this already tonight,” said Netanyahu, in a video statement which was released late on Saturday (July 22) by his office. “I feel great, but I need to listen to my doctors,” he added.

In the video, 73-year-old Netanyahu was seen standing and smiling. He stated that the doctors have assured him that the hospital would discharge him “tomorrow afternoon”.



"The doctors tell me that I will be free and I will be released from the hospital tomorrow afternoon and will be able to go to the Knesset to vote," the prime minister stated. Netanyahu’s office said that he will be placed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin during the procedure.



The prime minister will be admitted to Tel Hashomer Hospital where he will undergo the procedure, according to a statement released by his office.

Netanyahu's underlying health issues

The prime minister was hospitalised a week ago after he complained of dizziness and was discharged after one night from the same medical centre.

The latest health scare of Netanyahu comes at a time when debate over reforms bill is due in the parliament, which will be followed by voting on Monday (July 24). The final voting will take place on the key "reasonability" clause through which government decisions can be struck down by the judges.



The government of Netanyahu plans to curb the powers of the Supreme Court granted under this clause, adding that the changes are important for ensuring a better balance of power.

