Cambodia elections: Voting begins in Southeast Asian country where boycott is criminal offence

People in Cambodia began casting their votes during the country's national elections on Sunday (July 23) with the dominance of long-time leader, Hun Sen, nearing the completion of his fourth decade in power.

Voters in the capital Phnom Penh expect the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) to once again sweep all 125 seats in parliament.

Cambodia elections: Who is Hun Sen?

Hun Sen has held on to power for 38 years. He faces no real opposition as the only significant challenger deemed credible in media reports was disqualified in May.

Critics have dismissed the election as a mere facade. Many Western nations, including the United States, have expressed concerns about the integrity of elections.

While campaigning for re-election, Hun Sen has hinted that this might be his final term, as he plans to hand over control to his eldest son, Hun Manet, who currently commands the Royal Cambodian Army.

These indications have raised questions about the state of democracy under Hun Sen's rule.

Since the 1990s, when the United Nations helped Cambodia transition into a functioning democracy after years of civil war and the Khmer Rouge regime, Hun Sen's party has won all six national elections every five years. He has managed to consolidate his authority by controlling the military, police, and influential interests, neutralising opponents through various means such as co-opting, imprisoning, or exiling them.

Cambodia elections: Boycotting elections a criminal offence

To boost voter turnout despite the lack of choices, the government has made it a criminal offence to boycott the election or tamper with ballot papers.

The disqualification of the main opposition party, the Candlelight Party, on a technicality further solidifies Hun Sen's grip on power, after they garnered significant support in the previous local elections.

Cambodia elections: How many parties are contesting?

A total of 17 other parties are participating in this year's election.

They are mostly small, new, or aligned with the ruling party, making them unlikely to pose any credible challenge.

