Elephant used to transport ballot boxes as Cambodia heads to polls

Cambodia’s national election committee (NEC) on Saturday (July 22) used an elephant to deliver ballot boxes to a remote village inaccessible by road a day ahead of the national election. In footage released by the NEC, an elephant was seen carrying ballot boxes and election materials across rivers and jungles to reach a village that has 173 voters. Aside from the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) of prime minister hun sen, there are 17 parties running, but most are obscure and none have the clout or resources to mount a challenge to the CPP, which won all 125 seat assembly seats in the 2018 election. A repeat of that is expected.