India: Mizoram assures Meitei community's safety, appeals them not to leave state

The Meitei community in the Indian state of Mizoram has been reassured about their safety by the government on Saturday, who have asked them not to pay heed to any rumours.



The assurance from the government came after reports surfaced of Meiteis leaving the state after an ‘advisory’ was issued by an ex-militant’s association of the state asking them to flee amid escalating tension over the viral video of women being paraded naked in Manipur.



A meeting was held by the state home commissioner and secretary H Lalengmawia with the leaders of the Meitei community during which they were assured about their security and safety, said an official statement.

PAMRA's advisory misconstrued

While holding meetings with leaders of the All Mizoram Manipuri Association (AMMA), Lalengamwia appealed to them to ask people of the Meitei community not to leave the state on the basis of the advisory which was issued by the Peace Accord MNF Returnees’ Association (PAMRA), read the statement.



The leaders were informed by him that PAMRA's press statement was misconstrued in one section of the media. A meeting was also convened by the home secretary with leaders of PAMRA who stated that they had issued the advisory to request members of the Meitei community in Mizoram to exercise caution in the wake of ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur, the statement further stated.



The home secretary was further clarified by the leaders that the press release issued was not a diktat or a quit notice for the Meiteis, it stated.



PAMRA leaders expressed regret at the misconstrue of their press statement and said that they will not pursue their release any further so that peace and tranquillity remain in the state.

PAMRA secretary general C. Lalthenlova, earlier on Friday, expressed their concern over the Meitei community's safety in Mizoram as the viral video has left many Mizo youths angry. He further stated that an appeal was issued by them as a precaution to avert any untoward incident.

Meitei people flee amid mounting tension

Several Meitei people have fled from their home states amid mounting tension, said the police. Around thousands of Meiteis, mostly from south Assam and Manipur, have been living in Mizoram.



Mizoram deputy inspector general of Police (Northern Range) Lallianmawia said that they have tightened security in some places and institutions, which includes Zoram Medical College and Mizoram University, where a sizeable number of Meiteis come to study.



“We have deployed police personnel in some areas and institutions where the Meitei people are living and regular patrolling is being done to avoid any untoward incident,” he said while speaking to PTI.

