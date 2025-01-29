A stampede unfolded at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday (Jan 29), leaving several injured.

Advertisment

In other news, the Trump administration offered US federal workers an opportunity to leave their jobs in exchange for eight months severance.

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the drones which were sighted above New Jersey last month were “not the enemy”.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Advertisment

Maha Kumbh Stampede: Dozens feared dead as tragedy strikes on Mauni Amavasya

A stampede at Maha Kumbh, the world's largest religious gathering, resulted in multiple casualties on Wednesday (Jan 29), reported AFP, citing its photographer who was present at the scene in India's Prayagraj.

Advertisment

US President Trump offers federal employees to quit with eight months severance

Trump administration offered US federal workers an opportunity to leave their jobs in exchange for eight months severance, according to an email to staff seen by AFP.

Enemy or ‘not the enemy’? Trump takes U-turn on NJ drones month after slamming Biden

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday (Jan 28) that the drones which were sighted above New Jersey last month were “not the enemy” while reading President Trump’s assessment. She added that many were doing “research”, raising even more questions for the citizens.

Afghan women's cricket team reunites three years after Taliban ban

The Afghan women's cricket team had an eye-catching reunion on Wednesday (Jan 29) after they were seen together at an event in Australia. The exiled Afghan women’s side, led by Nahida Sapan and Firooza Amiri, criticised the Taliban rule in her native country as they sought a revival of female cricket. The moment comes three years after Afghanistan was taken over by Taliban rule, which has banned female participation in sports.

Watch: Delhi Assembly Elections: Arvind Kejriwal accuses Haryana govt of poisoning river Yamuna