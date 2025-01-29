The Afghan women's cricket team had an eye-catching reunion on Wednesday (Jan 29) after they were seen together at an event in Australia. The exiled Afghan women’s side, led by Nahida Sapan and Firooza Amiri, criticised the Taliban rule in her native country as they sought a revival of female cricket. The moment comes three years after Afghanistan was taken over by Taliban rule which has banned female participation in sports.

Advertisment

Afghan women's cricket team reunites

Ahead of an exhibition match between Afghanistan Women’s XI and Cricket Without Borders XI at Melbourne’s Junction Oval, the exiled female stars voiced their opinions. According to Firooza, Amiri says her team will "represent millions of women in Afghanistan who are denied their rights” as they gear up for the contest.

Afghanistan has faced a huge backlash after the Taliban took over and banned female participation in sports, besides curbing their educational rights. However, some of the cricketers managed to escape before the Taliban took over and were in exile Down Under.

Advertisment

Amiri’s family was forced to flee to Pakistan in 2021 before being evacuated to Australia.

“It’s very special for all of us to get back together after three years, leaving everything and losing everything back home in Afghanistan and come together again," Amiri said this week.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2025: ‘Young players felt motivated after training with Kohli,’ says Delhi coach

Advertisment

Another member of Afghanistan’s exiled cricket team, Nahida Sapan also opened up on her journey. In a 2023 interview with BBC, she revealed that her family received death threats after she managed to escape the Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

“I also want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who supports us. Your support means the world to us,” Sapan said. “Together we are building not just a team. We are building a movement for change and improvement,” Sapan added.