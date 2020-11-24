Morning news brief: Donald Trump accepts defeat, Pope calls out China and more

The outgoing US President Donald Trump has hinted towards accepting his defeat in the recently-conducted US elections against the President-elect Joe Biden. The Biden-Harris Transition Executive Director Yohannes Abraham also announced the formal start of the transition process between the two administrations. Meanwhile, China has launched its first unmanned spacecraft to the moon to bring back lunar rocks — making it the first country in nearly four decades to do so. Taregetting China's ill-treatment of the minority groups, Pope Francis referred to Muslim Uighurs in China as a “persecuted” community.

‘Do what needs to be done’: Trump clears the way for Biden's transition

Trump said he directed Murphy and his administration to “follow the protocols,” which will open up federal funds for use by Biden’s transition team and allow him to receive daily intelligence briefings.

China launches first unmanned spacecraft to moon to collect lunar rocks

The aim of the mission is to bring back lunar rocks and soil so that the scientists can learn about the Moon's origins, formation and volcanic activity on the lunar surface.

UK might pull British judges out of Hong Kong's highest court

British Foreign Secretary on Monday claimed that this could happen due to China breaking its international obligations in Hong Kong.

Pope Francis refers to Uighur Muslims as a 'persecuted' group for the first time

In a new book titled “Let Us Dream: The Path to A Better Future”, Francis also urged world governments to set up a universal minimum wage.

Saudi denies reports of talks between Crown Prince Salman and Netanyahu