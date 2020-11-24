UK might pull British judges out of Hong Kong's highest court

The United Kingdom might pull its judges out of the highest court in Hong Kong. British Foreign Secretary on Monday claimed that this could happen due to China breaking its international obligations in Hong Kong.

A new security bill imposed in the city on June 30 is being perceived as a breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration of 1984, which led to the handover of Hong Kong. For over 150 years, Britain ruled over Hong Kong, after which it was returned to China in 1997. The UK also lodged protests against new rules which allow the disqualification of elected legislators in Hong Kong.

"This has been, and continues to be, the most concerning period in Hong Kong’s post-handover history," Raab wrote in his latest report on Hong Kong, which he has been writing for six months now.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: The Vatican got nothing, while China received everything, says Hong Kong's Cardinal Zen

The government of Hong Kong has responded to reports, calling it “sweeping attacks and groundless accusations”. HK representatives also called his remarks “irresponsible”.

According to local Xinhua news agency, Chinese foreign ministry in Hong Kong showed “strong indignation” over the report. "Wake up and stop the old colonial dream of interfering in Hong Kong's affairs!", Chinese representatives reportedly said.

The controversial national security law in Hong Kong punishes secession, sedition, along with collusion with foreign forces. It could land people in jail for life. The city has witnessed demonstrations for over a year, which sometimes got violent.

Also read: Five eyes or ten eyes, they should be careful not to get their eyes poked out: China on Hong Kong row

According to analysts and international governments, the law is a stifle freedoms enriched in Hong Kong’s “Basic Law”.

"I have begun consultations with Lord Reed, President of the UK Supreme Court, concerning when to review whether it continues to be appropriate for British judges to sit as non-permanent judges on the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal," Raab said.