Morning news brief: Canada mass grave, COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver and more

Here is WION's daily morning news brief with what’s happening around the world today.

Canadnia Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it is not an isolated incident that over 200 children were found buried at a former indigenous residential school. The EU, Britain and Japan continued to voice doubts at the WTO about a proposed intellectual property waiver on COVID-19 products. The IAEA said that Iran had enriched uranium stockpile 16 times over the deal limit.



Mass grave containing 215 kids ‘not an isolated issue’; Justin Trudeau vows 'concrete action'



The prime minister's comments were made on Monday as Indigenous leaders called for an inquiry into every former residential school site across the nation.

European Union and UK raise doubts about COVID vaccine patent waiver



Proposals to initiate text-based discussions on an IP waiver gained traction at an informal meeting of the WTO's Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of IP Rights council, an official said.

IAEA 'concerned' as Iran's enriched uranium stockpile reaches 16 times over deal limit



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken while expressing doubts about Iran had said it was unclear whether the country was "ready and willing" to take steps to return to compliance under the nuclear deal.



Watch: Supreme Court slams Indian govt over COVID-19 vaccination policy

Watch: Egypt's intelligence chief Kamel holds truce talks with Hamas in Gaza