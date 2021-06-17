Morning news brief: Biden-Putin summit, China space mission, Apple Daily raids and more

Here is WION's daily morning news brief with what’s happening around the world today.

Hong Kong police raided the office of Apple Daily, a newspaper known for its critical coverage of China and Hong Kong. US President Biden's first overseas trip put his diplomatic and negotiating philosophy on display, as he offered an often rosy take on the possibilities of cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. These and other stories have been covered for you.

Click on the headlines to read the full story:

Biden-Putin summit takeaways: Respect, optimism, and some scepticism



Biden and Putin did not use the word reset to describe the state of relations between the two nations after their summit in Switzerland.

Shenzhou-12: China's rocket carrying first crew sets off to new space station





The Shenzhou-12 spacecraft will dock with the Tianhe main section of the space station, which was placed in orbit on April 29.

Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, arrest editor and four other executives





Hong Kong police raided the office of Apple Daily, known for its critical coverage of China and Hong Kong, on Thursday morning.



