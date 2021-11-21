Morning news brief: Biden honours transgenders, university offers safe spaces and more

We bring you the biggest stories of the day so far. From US President Joe Biden honouring 46 transgender Americans killed due to violence in US to university distorting facts, but offering safe spaces after Rittenhouse trial, we have it all.

Biden honours 46 transgender Americans killed due to violence in US

On the occasion of Transgender Day of Remembrance, US President Joe Biden released a statement mourning the loss of 46 transgender Americans lost their lives in 2021 because of violence.

After Rittenhouse trial, US university distorts facts, but offers safe spaces

After Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal, a state university in the US seems to have offered students to attend racially segregated "processing spaces" but mistakenly distorted some facts in the case in the communication.

Blinken expresses 'real concerns' over Russia on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed "real concerns" about Russia's statements and actions on Ukraine. He was speaking with reporters on a visit to Senegal.

Watch | Texit campaign gains momentum in US

Watch | Over 40% of COVID-19 survivors face lingering after-effects of the illness