Transgender day of remembrance: Biden honours 46 transgender Americans killed due to violence in US

On the occasion of Transgender Day of Remembrance, US President Joe Biden released a statement mourning the loss of 46 transgender Americans lost their lives in 2021 because of violence. "Today, on Transgender Day of Remembrance, we mourn those we lost in the deadliest year on record for transgender Americans, as well as the countless other transgender people—disproportionately Black and brown transgender women and girls—who face brutal violence, discrimination, and harassment," read the statement.

The President highlighted how LGBTQI+ Americans, transgender people, live in fear constantly despite strengthening civil rights.

In order to ensure that the government protects the civil rights of transgender Americans, Biden charged his team with coordinating across the federal government to address the "epidemic of violence and advance equality for transgender people."

He further called on state leaders and lawmakers to battle the disturbing proliferation of discriminatory state legislation which targets transgender people, especially transgender children.

"As I have said before, these bills are nothing more than bullying disguised as legislation, they are un-American, and they endanger the safety and well-being of our children. I also continue to urge the Senate to swiftly pass the Equality Act so that all people are able to live free from fear and discrimination," the statement read. He deemed transgender people as the "bravest Americans."

Meanwhile, a recent study found out that transgender people are four times more likely to experience violent crimes than cisgender people. This was concluded after researchers analysed pooled data from the 2017 and 2018 National crime victimisation survey.