After Rittenhouse trial, US university distorts facts, but offers race-segregated safe spaces to share views

After Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal on all charges, a state university in Massachusetts, US seems to have offered students to attend racially segregated "processing spaces" but mistakenly distorted some facts in the case in the communication.

In an email sent to students by Fitchburg State University on Friday, it falsely claimed that the rifle used by Rittenhouse was automatic. It also said that the two men killed in the riots were protesting the "wrongful death" of the alive Jacob Blake. It also claimed that Rittenhouse carried his firearm across state lines.

"The Center for Diversity and Inclusiveness is creating space for our community to process the 'not guilty' on all accounts verdict in the Kenosha, Wisconsin case where Kyle Rittenhouse, an Illinois native, shot and killed two people protesting the wrongful death of Jacob Blake in 2020," the original email said.

It went on to give details of times for separate gatherings of "students of colour" and "white student" groups in designated spaces. It said that such race-segregated spaces were also listed for the faculty and staff.

"This moment has and will undoubtedly impact many in our community, so please see these spaces as an opportunity to discuss thoughts, emotions and reflections," the email read.

According to the case, Rittenhouse had an AR-15, a semi-automatic rifle, which he got from a friend, who bought and kept it in Wisconsin for him.

In a subsequent correction from the school, it said, "In the haste of creating these events, some factual errors were included in the original communication."

