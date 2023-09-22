Morning brief: US talking to India about Nijjar murder, says Biden adviser, & more
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said that the Biden administration is in touch with Indian government officials over Canada's claims about Indian agents being involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
As the conflict in Sudan rages on, Sudanese army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Thursday (September 21) appealed to the international community to counter "sponsors" of the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
In other news, the US is working to resuscitate its Cold War-era submarine surveillance network in the wake of China’s rising naval power.
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said that the Biden administration is in touch with the Indian government officials following unsubstantiated claims by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the "Indian government agents" were involved in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey.
Sudanese army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Thursday (September 21) appealed to the international community to counter "sponsors" of the army's rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as the conflict in Sudan rages on.
A Reuters report has indicated that the US is working to resuscitate its Cold War-era submarine surveillance network in the wake of China’s rising naval power.
