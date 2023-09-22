Nijjar killing | Allegation of India's involvement based on surveillance of Indian diplomats in Canada: Ottawa

A Canadian official said on Thursday (September 21) that the allegation of India's involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar (a Khalistani terrorist) was based on surveillance of Indian diplomats in Canada, including intelligence provided by a major ally. Speaking to the news agency Associated Press, the official said that the communications involved Indian officials and Indian diplomats in Canada and that some of the intelligence was provided by a member of the “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing alliance.

The Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance includes the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), Australia, New Zealand, and Canada as well. The Canadian official, who chose to remain anonymous, did not mention which ally of Five Eyes provided the intelligence or the details contained in the communication.

Canada becoming a safe haven for terrorists: India

This revelation comes as Indian visa services for Canadians had been suspended on Thursday amid the diplomatic standoff between the two countries. Also on Thursday, the Indian foreign ministry said that Canada was becoming a safe haven for terrorists and Ottawa to not do so and take action against those who have terrorism charges or send them to India to face justice.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a plumber who was born in India and came to Canada sixteen years ago, was a wanted man in India for years. Nijjar was killed by unidentified men in Surrey in June. On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau said that his government had credible allegations linking Indian government agents to the murder, prompting an angry reaction from New Delhi.

Want India to cooperate in probe: Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau on Thursday called India to cooperate with the investigation into Nijjar's killing and said that Canada would not release its evidence. "There is no question that India is a country of growing importance and a country that we need to continue to work with ... and we're not looking to provoke or cause problems," Trudeau said in a press conference in New York on the sidelines of the annual high-level United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

."But we are unequivocal around the importance of the rule of law and unequivocal about the importance of protecting Canadians," he added.

