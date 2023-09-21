From Canada becoming safe haven for terrorists to visa suspension: Here's what India said

The Indian foreign ministry said on Thursday (September 21) that Canada was becoming a safe haven for terrorists and urged Ottawa to not do so and take action against those who have terrorism charges or send them to India to face justice. Addressing a press conference, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We've sought either extradition request or assistance related to that, at least more than 20-25 individuals we've requested over the years but the response has not been helpful at all."

Amid the ongoing diplomatic standoff between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, New Delhi on Thursday suspended visa services for Canadians.

On visa services in Canada, Bagchi said, "You are aware of the security threats being faced by our High Commission and Consulates in Canada. This has disrupted their normal functioning."

"Accordingly, our High Commission and Consulates are temporarily unable to process visa applications. We will be reviewing the situation on a regular basis..." he added.

No details shared by Canada over Nijjar's killing: New Delhi

Bagchi also said that no evidence had been provided by Canada over Nijjar's killing.

"We are willing to look at any specific information that is provided to us, but so far, we have not received no specific information from Canada," the MEA spokesperson said.

"From our side, specific evidence about criminal activities by individuals based on Canadian soil has been shared with Canada but not acted upon…Yes, I do think there is a degree of prejudice here. They have made allegations and taken action on them. To us, it seems that these allegations by the government of Canada are primarily politically driven," he added.

On Indian students studying in Canada, Bagchi said that the government issued an advisory to take precautions. "Our Consulate is working there. We have said that if they face any problem, they can contact our Consulate..." he said.

We'll certainly provide security to all foreign diplomats: New Delhi

Amid reports of threats to Canadian diplomats in India, Bagchi said that New Delhi will be certainly providing all security to foreign diplomats in India, and hoped that Canadian authorities would show similar sensitivity to Indian diplomats.

Earlier on Thursday, the Vancouver Police Department tightened security outside India's Consulate amid planned threats from proscribed group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). Bagchi said it is the host government's responsibility to provide security. "Some places we have our own security posture also. But, I don't want to discuss security measures in public," he said.

