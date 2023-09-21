ugc_banner
India-Canada row LIVE: Canada's growing reputation is that of a safe haven for terrorists, says MEA

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 04:54 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

Canada-India row over Nijjar LIVE: India-Canada relations have taken a nosedive, with Canada expelling a high-ranking Indian diplomat. The move comes as Canada conducts an inquiry into what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau termed as "credible allegations" suggesting potential links between the Indian government and the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Nijjar was fatally shot on June 18 outside a Sikh cultural centre in Surrey, British Columbia, prompting heightened scrutiny.

Amid this escalating rift, concerns arise regarding the future of India-Canada trade relations, as Canada currently stands as the 18th largest contributor to India's overseas economic ties.

Follow this live blog for all the latest updates. 

21 Sep 2023, 4:54 PM (IST)
Will provide security to foreign diplomats in India, says MEA Spox over threats to Canadian diplomats in India
21 Sep 2023, 4:50 PM (IST)
MEA spokesperson on increasing security at Indian Consulate in Canada
21 Sep 2023, 4:40 PM (IST)
Canada's growing reputation is that of a safe haven for terrorists, says Bagchi
21 Sep 2023, 4:36 PM (IST)
MEA on Canadian PM Trudeau's allegations against India on killing of a Sikh separatist in Canada

There is degree of prejudice, says MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi 

21 Sep 2023, 4:30 PM (IST)
Nobody takes Pakistan's comments seriously, says MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi
21 Sep 2023, 4:18 PM (IST)
MEA spokesperson says Canada's allegations appear politically driven

The spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has commented on the need for Canada to maintain diplomatic parity in terms of the number and rank of diplomats. Currently, Canada has a larger diplomatic presence compared to India. While the specifics are still being discussed, there will be a reduction on the Indian side to achieve this balance.

Additionally, the MEA spokesperson responded to WION and said Canada's allegations appear to be primarily politically driven

21 Sep 2023, 3:57 PM (IST)
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi takes responsibility for Sukhdool Singh's killing

An Indian-origin gangster and Khalistani supporter Sukhdool Singh, also known as Sukha Duneke, has been shot dead in an inter-gang rivalry in Canada. 

Click here to read more. 

21 Sep 2023, 3:48 PM (IST)
Hardeep Singh Nijjar killiNg row LIVE: Trudeau silent after charges against India

During his attendance at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined to respond to inquiries regarding India's rejection of the allegations he presented in Parliament regarding India's role in the assassination of a Khalistani terrorist.