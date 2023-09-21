India-Canada row LIVE: Canada's growing reputation is that of a safe haven for terrorists, says MEA
Story highlights
Canada-India row over Nijjar LIVE: India-Canada relations have taken a nosedive, with Canada expelling a high-ranking Indian diplomat. The move comes as Canada conducts an inquiry into what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau termed as "credible allegations" suggesting potential links between the Indian government and the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Nijjar was fatally shot on June 18 outside a Sikh cultural centre in Surrey, British Columbia, prompting heightened scrutiny. Amid this escalating rift, concerns arise regarding the future of India-Canada trade relations, as Canada currently stands as the 18th largest contributor to India's overseas economic ties. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates.
Amid this escalating rift, concerns arise regarding the future of India-Canada trade relations, as Canada currently stands as the 18th largest contributor to India's overseas economic ties.
#WATCH | "We take our obligations very seriously. We will be certainly providing all security to foreign diplomats in India. We also expect Canadian authorities to show similar sensitivity to our diplomats in Canada": MEA Spox on the question of reports of threats to Canadian… pic.twitter.com/QJSNhpcjpf— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023
#WATCH | On increasing security at Indian Consulate in Canada, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says, "We have always believed that it is the host government's responsibility to provide security. Some places we have our own security posture also. But, I don't want to discuss… pic.twitter.com/mOcnctdHs3— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023
#WATCH | MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says, "If you're talking about reputational issues and reputational damage, if there's any country that needs to look at this, I think it is Canada and its growing reputation as a place, as a safe haven for terrorists, for extremists, and… pic.twitter.com/F2LZGTJ6b9— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023
There is degree of prejudice, says MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi
Nobody takes Pakistan's comments seriously, says MEA spox https://t.co/FKOcoSXm7O— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) September 21, 2023
The spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has commented on the need for Canada to maintain diplomatic parity in terms of the number and rank of diplomats. Currently, Canada has a larger diplomatic presence compared to India. While the specifics are still being discussed, there will be a reduction on the Indian side to achieve this balance.
Additionally, the MEA spokesperson responded to WION and said Canada's allegations appear to be primarily politically driven
An Indian-origin gangster and Khalistani supporter Sukhdool Singh, also known as Sukha Duneke, has been shot dead in an inter-gang rivalry in Canada.
During his attendance at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined to respond to inquiries regarding India's rejection of the allegations he presented in Parliament regarding India's role in the assassination of a Khalistani terrorist.