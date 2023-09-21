India-Canada row LIVE: Canada's growing reputation is that of a safe haven for terrorists, says MEA

Canada-India row over Nijjar LIVE: India-Canada relations have taken a nosedive, with Canada expelling a high-ranking Indian diplomat. The move comes as Canada conducts an inquiry into what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau termed as "credible allegations" suggesting potential links between the Indian government and the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Nijjar was fatally shot on June 18 outside a Sikh cultural centre in Surrey, British Columbia, prompting heightened scrutiny.

Amid this escalating rift, concerns arise regarding the future of India-Canada trade relations, as Canada currently stands as the 18th largest contributor to India's overseas economic ties.

