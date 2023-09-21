Gangster and Khalistani sympathiser Sukhdool Singh shot dead in Canada
An Indian-origin gangster and Khalistani supporter Sukhdool Singh, also known as, Sukha Duneke, was shot dead in an inter-gang rivalry in Canada.
Singh of Davinder Bambiha gang from Moga district was killed in Winnipeg, Canada. He was part of a pro-Khalistani organisation and was helping extremists in facilitating anti-India activities in Canada.
Many media reports are comparing his death to the killing of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar who was also gunned down in a similar fashion in Surrey on June 18.
Notably, Singh was on the most wanted list of India’s National Investigation Agency.
According to sources, Sukha fled from India to Canada in 2017 on the basis of fake documents. There are more than 10 cases registered against him in Punjab.
This is a developing story. More updates will be added soon