Amid Nijjar row, Indian visa services for Canadians suspended as tensions rise
The website of BLS India Visa Application Centre said, "Indian Visa services in Canada suspended till further notice." BLS quoted an Indian mission notice for this update.
Amid a diplomatic standoff between India and Canada over the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Indian visa services for Canadians have been suspended. The website of BLS International said, "Indian Visa services in Canada suspended till further notice." BLS quoted an Indian mission notice for this update.
"Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 September 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice. Please keep checking BLS website for further updates," the website said.
BLS International Canada Services Inc. is a trustworthy partner of the High Commission of India.. for managing the administrative and non-judgmental tasks of processing visa, passport: BLS on its website pic.twitter.com/DX7M9xCY8v— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) September 21, 2023
BLS International is a trustworthy partner of the High Commission of India for managing the administrative and non-judgmental tasks of processing visas, and passports, the website states.
There is no official confirmation from the Indian government yet.
More details will be added soon.
