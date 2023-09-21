Trudeau staged drama in India over presidential suite ahead of G20: Report

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly staged a drama in India ahead of the G20 Summit and refused to stay in the presidential suite allotted to him under protocol.

The hotel rooms were specially furbished by Indian security agencies for the heads of the states. As Trudeau’s team refused to stay in those rooms, it caused massive headaches for Indian intelligence agencies, as per a report by the Times of India.

As per sources in the Indian government, the suite that Trudeau and his team was allotted had special security arrangements, including a bulletproof shield and a thick layer of polycarbonate plastic which can even stop sniper bullets. As part of a foolproof arrangement, other security equipment were also installed.

Trudeau’s drama

As per sources cited by the Times of India, Trudeau’s team categorically refused to stay in those rooms without giving any reason. Instead, they opted for normal rooms.

They even offered to pay for the special rooms and still stay in regular suites.

Indian side held multiple rounds of negotiations with the Canadian side, as intelligence agencies also got involved. But, they had to back off as the final decision always lies with the foreign delegation and the embassy of that country.

It is believed that Trudeau must be acting on the directions of his security staff and intelligence agencies, as they speculated tensions in the bilateral ties in the wake of the ongoing Khalistan movement in Canada.

Plane incident

Another incident that embarrassed the Canadian PM in India was the unexpected grounding of his plane due to a technical snag. This led to a delay of 36 hours in his flight back home.

India, meanwhile, offered a plane to ferry Trudeau and his team back to Canada, but the Canadian leader is believed to have refused to entertain that.

Canada-India tensions

A diplomatic standoff erupted between India and Canada after PM Trudeau suggested in his address to the House of Commons that India might be linked to the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Ottawa also expelled a senior Indian diplomat even as the investigation continues.

However, India has strongly rejected these claims, while reiterating its adherence to the rule of law. New Delhi has also called on Ottawa to check the rampant anti-India activities on Canadian soil and respect the territorial integrity of India.

Both nations have expelled each other’s senior diplomats and advised their citizens to refrain from travelling to the other country.